LONDON
London

    • Bat and knife involved in assault at Christmas Village festivities: Police

    (CTV News file image) (CTV News file image)

    A 63-year-old man is charged after an assault during the Christmas Village festivities in Point Edward, according to police.

    Around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, OPP responded for the assault they said took place on Monk Street.

    When officers arrived, they learned several young people were chased by a person with a baseball bat and the same person also showed a knife while interacting with kids.

    Officers took the man into custody without any issues and the Point Edward man is charged with assault with a weapon.

