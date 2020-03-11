LONDON, ONT. -- A barn went up in flames early Wednesday morning in south London, with half-a-dozen vehicles inside the structure also consumed by the blaze.

Thick, black smoke was seen pouring into the air above 4195 Bostwick Rd. around 7:50 a.m., near the intersection of Hamlyn Street and Wonderland Road South.

London Fire Department District Chief Dave Hood says the location of the fire presented a bit of challenge

"We don't have hydrants in this location so we had to set up a water shuttle with our tankers and a porta-tank system to supply water. We quickly got water on it, started extinguishing it from the exterior into the centre and got it under control in about an hour."

There were no injuries as a result of the fire, but the vehicles were destroyed, along with other equipment inside the barn. There were no animals inside.

Crews remained on scene for much of the morning, monitoring the smouldering debris and dousing hot spots.

Police and a fire inspector are conducting investigations but at this point a cause hasn't been determined.

Damage has been estimated at $350,000.