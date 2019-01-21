

CTV London





Fire has claimed another barn in the region following a blaze at a dairy farm north of London.

The fire consumed a barn and a shed at Stonecreek Farms late Sunday afternoon.

Witnesses reported seeing smoke from several kilometres away.

OPP had Woodham Road and Sunshine Line closed while fire crews battled the blaze.

Crews were back on scene Monday morning to deal with hotspots.

There has been no word on total damages, but no livestock died in the fire and no one was injured.

The fire is believed to have started in a shed with farm equipment inside.

The fire is not considered suspicious.