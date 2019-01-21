Featured
Barn destroyed in fire at dairy farm
Smoke billows from a barn fire in Woodham, Ont. on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019. (Source: Judy Stuckless)
CTV London
Published Monday, January 21, 2019 6:35AM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 21, 2019 9:42AM EST
Fire has claimed another barn in the region following a blaze at a dairy farm north of London.
The fire consumed a barn and a shed at Stonecreek Farms late Sunday afternoon.
Witnesses reported seeing smoke from several kilometres away.
OPP had Woodham Road and Sunshine Line closed while fire crews battled the blaze.
Crews were back on scene Monday morning to deal with hotspots.
There has been no word on total damages, but no livestock died in the fire and no one was injured.
The fire is believed to have started in a shed with farm equipment inside.
The fire is not considered suspicious.