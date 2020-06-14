LONDON, ONT. -- The "Flame of Hope" at the historic Banting House has gone out. Not becasuse a cure was found but because vandals decided to snuff it out.

The damage was first reported in a post on the Banting House Facebook page stating the Iconic 'Flame of Hope' in London was vandalized Saturday evening.

Grant Maltman, the Banting House Museum's curator, told CTV News that debris was thrown into the burner and extinguished the flame.

While they work on repairs, Banting House have lit a symbolic Flame of Hope in their window.

The Flame of Hope, which burns outside of the Banting House Museum in London is dedicated to the life and career of Sir Frederick Banting, the co-discoverer of insulin.

The Flame of Hope honours those who have been affected by diabetes.

It is only to be extinguished when a cure for diabetes is found. It was first lit on July 7, 1989 by the Queen Mother.

Damage and repairs will be assessed on Monday.