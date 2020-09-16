LONDON, ONT. -- A London mom is lacing up for a three-day run to raise money for Canadian Cancer Society.

Lindsay Monk, a mother of two, loves running, and has completed several marathons in the last couple of years.

That includes the biggest one of all, the Boston Marathon, which she finished with at time of three hours, and twenty-eight minutes.

After losing a family member to cancer this past year, Monk has decided to complete a three-day run to raise $10,000 for the Canadian Cancer Society.

“We recently lost my husband’s aunt Deanne to an eight-year-long battle with cancer and we were unable to attend the funeral in Halifax due to COVID travel restrictions. She was strong and courageous, with her spirit in my heart, I can run through anything for three days,” said Monk.

Monk plans to begin her run on Friday, Sept. 25 from Sunningdale Road and Adelaide Street, and complete the approximately 140 km run Sunday, Sept. 27 in Point Clark, Ont.

“I chose Point Clark because we have a family cottage there and I am familiar with the routes and backroads.”

Monk is using her social media platform to spread the word about her run, in hopes of meeting her fundraising goal.

“Many fundraisers for organizations like the Canadian Cancer Society have been cancelled this year due to COVID-19, so I was hoping to remind people to still donate what they can for a good cause."

There is a donation link set up on Monk’s website freerunmom.com