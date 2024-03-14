Authorities prepare for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations this weekend
As St. Patrick’s Day approaches this weekend – many are excited to celebrate. But it takes a little bit more than the luck of the Irish to stay safe – while enjoying a pint of green beer.
This upcoming weekend is set to be a busy one for police, bylaw, and emergency services as they anticipate a large crowd celebrating St. Patrick’s Day.
The London Police Service (LPS) said public safety is their top priority.
“We will have a highly visible and increased police presence over the weekend, to monitor and respond to any events that may occur,” said LPS Const. Matthew Dawson.
March 17 – which falls on a Sunday this year – sees thousands of students descend in neighbourhoods around the university and college districts for massive unsanctioned street parties.
It’s was 12 years ago when one St. Patrick’s Day celebration turned violent near Fanshawe College in London, Ont.
A rowdy, intoxicated crowd of nearly 1,000 people fuelled street fires, attacked authorities, and flipped a CTV News truck and set it on fire.
A lone rioter is silhouetted by a fire as he prepares to throw a glass bottle at police during a riot on London, Ont., early Sunday, March 18, 2012. (Mike Maloney / London Community News)
“We will fairly respond to any liquor license act, highway traffic act, and criminal code offences,” said Dawson.
In a statement to CTV News, Michele Beaudoin, Fanshawe College’s vice president of student services, said, “We understand many of our students are looking forward to getting together with friends to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. We firmly believe that no matter how they plan to celebrate this week, everyone deserves to feel safe and have fun.”
Fanshawe College said leading up to St. Patrick’s Day, they are working with the City of London, LPS, and Western University to encourage students to be safe, take care of each other, and be kind.
“That means adhering to our student code of conduct and the law, reinforcing the concept of consent, encouraging them to say something if they see something that doesn’t seem right, and being respectful of our neighbours and community,” explained Beaudoin.
The college, supported by the Fanshawe Student Union, is also planning to distribute 400-500 care packages with water and snacks to students living in residence.
In a statement to CTV News, Western Vice-Provost (Students) John Doerksen wrote, “Western is reminding students who choose to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this weekend to do so safely, taking care of themselves, each other, and our community. Our residences are offering programming for students this weekend and have provided them with safety tips. We’re also working closely with our community partners, including the City and London police to support our shared goal that celebrations take place in a safe and respectful manner.”
Meantime, the London Health Sciences Center (LHSC) said they are prepared for anything that might come through the doors of their emergency rooms.
“We have a series of meetings leading up to big weekends like St. Patrick’s Day, so we’ve invested in ensuring that we have the appropriate staffing for our needs that weekend," said LHSC Physician Emergency Department Head Dr. Christie MacDonald.
As restaurants and bars prepare for one of their busiest days of the year, one message remains constant.
“If you do plan on going out and you are going to be drinking, we do ask that you have a ride home, we want everyone to enjoy themselves, but do so responsibly,” said Dawson.
