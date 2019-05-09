

Scott Miller, CTV London





The volunteers who manage parts of the Goderich to Guelph Rail Trail are getting fed up. ATVs continue to use the trail when they’re not supposed to.

Police have been called on several occasions to investigate the illegal use of the walking, running, and biking trail that stretches from the Guelph to the shores of Lake Huron.

Signs have been ripped down, gates have been damaged, concrete blocks have been moved and trail cameras have been stolen.

The trail organizers plan on spending $30,000 this year to resurface sections of the trail and don’t want it ruined by a few 'bad apples.'

