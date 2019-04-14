

CTV London





Two 13 year-old boys were driving an ATV on private property when their ATV crashed into a tree.

It happened in Maryhill around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Both boys, from Elora, were taken to Guelph General hospital.

The passenger suffered minor injuries.

The driver was seriously injured. Police say he struck his head and had contusions to his face.

Police say they were both wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

The teens had permission from the property owners to be driving the ATV, and they were under adult supervision.

Police do not believe that speed was a factor in the crash.

They are reminding the public that it’s important to follow safety protocol when operating ATV’s – including wearing a helmet and proper clothing.