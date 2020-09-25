LONDON, ONT. -- Atlohsa Family Healing Services has issued a statement supporting the family of Debra Chrisjohn.

The statement comes following the sentencing on Monday of a London police constable who was convicted of criminal negligence in the death of Chrisjohn.

Const. Nicholas Doering was sentenced to 12 months in custody in Chrisjohn's Sept. 2016 death.

Chrisjohn was being detained and transferred to the St. Thomas OPP detachment for an outstanding charge at the time of her death.

Doering was found guilty of criminal negligence causing death and failing to provide the necessaries of life in Nov. 2019.

Atlohsa says it honours the life and memory of Chrisjohn and will support the family.

It is also calling for action from the community to address systemic racism.

“Atlohsa condemns violence against our community members, especially Indigenous women and girls in all its forms,” says Raymond Deleary, executive director of Atlohsa Family Healing Services.

“In the spirit of Truth and Reconciliation and the calls to justice from the National Inquiry Into Missing and Murdered Indigenous women and girls, we call upon the community to address systems and actions that work to maintain violence against Indigenous People.”