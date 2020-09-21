LONDON, ONT. -- A London police constable convicted of criminal negligence in the death of 27-year-old Debra Chrisjohn will spend a year behind bars.

On Monday, Justice Renee Pomerance sentenced Cont. Nicholas Doering to 12 months in custody in Chrisjohn's Sept. 2016 death.

Chrisjohn was being detained and transferred to the St. Thomas OPP detachment for an outstanding charge at the time of her death.

Doering was found guilty of criminal negligence causing death and failing to provide the necessaries of life in Nov. 2019.

In delivering the sentence Pomerance said, "Const. Doering should have known there was cause for concern...He was not willing to check on Ms. Chrisjohn's well-being."

Chrisjohn was high on drugs at the time of her arrest and died of cardiac arrest.

While Doering is reportedly suffering from post-traumatic stress in relation to the incident, Pomerance added "The sentence must send a message that Ms. Chrisjohn's life was valued and was valuable."

Doering has 24 hours to report to be taken into custody.

There is no word yet on his employment status with the London Police Service.