

CTV London





West Grey police say a 39-year-old man is facing numerous charges after a man and woman were stabbed at a Louisa Street home on Sunday.

Officers say the incident happened after a third person intervened in a heated argument between a male and female who were sitting in a parked vehicle.

According to officials, a man entered the rear of the vehicle where the pair were arguing and began stabbing the man in the front passenger seat with a butterfly knife.

In the ensuing fight, the female reportedly tried to separate the men and was stabbed in the palm.

The pair were treated in hospital for their injuries and are in stable condition.

As a result of the altercation, a 39-year-old Hanover man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, four additional weapons charges and failing to comply with a probation order.

He was scheduled to appear for a bail hearing in Walkerton on Tuesday.