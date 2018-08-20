

London police have laid another assault charge in connection with the William MacPherson homicide.

MacPherson was found dead on the bank of the Thames River Aug. 10.

On Monday, police announced that Howard Lonie Kahosed of no fixed address is charged with assault.

He remains in custody.

Although police say the alleged assault victim is not MacPherson.

Two other men have been also charged with assault in relation to the homicide investigation.

But no murder or manslaughter charges have been laid.

MacPherson was seen in the company of four people walking west on Bathurst Street near Talbot Street shortly after 12:00 pm on Aug. 9, police say.