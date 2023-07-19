‘As green as it gets’: Biomass plant opens in Sarnia

Manufacturing in Sarnia, Ont. took a big step into a greener future Wednesday with the grand opening of a new biomass plant.

Local dignitaries, industry representatives, and company brass were on hand for the official ribbon cutting ceremony for Origin Materials.

Located in Sarnia’s ‘Chemical Valley,’ the $130 million plant is described as the only one of its kind. Origin-1, as its called, will supply intermediate chemicals and materials that can be used across a wide range of products, including clothing, packaging, and car parts, said Origin Materials co-founder and co-CEO Joe Bissell.

“Our materials in particular can be used to make polyester and PET [polyethylene terephthalate], so like, polyester fibre for clothing, or carpet, or upholstery,” said Bissell.

Bissell said the plant is also environmentally friendly, “We think of this as the most green kind of plant you could possibly imagine. And so, yeah, this is as green as green gets,” said Bissell.

Thirty people will work at the Sarnia site, which is now in its start-up phase.

Origin Materials is a California based company.