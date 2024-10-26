As family recovers from severe burns in Springfield, Ont. fire, online fundraiser booms
Cornelius Woelke and his two boys, who were badly burned in a fire in Springfield, Ont., are continuing their recovery in hospital.
“Cornelius is responding when someone is talking to him or when they ask him to squeeze their hand,” said Jacob Friesen, the organizer of an online fundraiser. “He is still in and out of surgeries to get all the damaged skin off. As for the boys (Cornelius Jr. and Jacob), they are also in and out of surgeries to get all the damaged skin off. They are all in stable condition which is really good news.”
The three narrowly escaped after their home caught fire a week ago.
The injured father is being hailed a hero after running back into his burning home and emerging with his two young kids in his arms.
Cornelius was still on fire when he came down the back stairs of his home and needed to roll around to put out the flames.
Maria Woelke, the children’s mother, was unharmed physically after she jumped from a second-floor window into the arms of neighbours.
Cornelius Jr. and Jacob Woelke each suffered severe burns in a house fire in Springfield, Ont. on Saturday Oct. 19, 2024. The two young children have undergone surgery at Sick Kids Hospital in Toronto, Ont. (Source: Maria Woelke)This past week she had been commuting to Hamilton General Hospital where her husband was staying, as well as Sick Kids in Toronto where the children are being treated.
“Maria was able to get a room at Ronald McDonald house in Toronto which will make it a little easier for her,” said Friesen.
An online fundraiser for the Woelke family has now topped $100,000, including an anonymous donation of $20,000.
The couple, who had just moved to Canada from Mexico two years ago, are in the process of getting permanent resident status and did not have any provincial health coverage.
“I would like to thank everyone that has donated to this GoFundMe big or small, we really appreciate it,” said Friesen. “It truly is amazing what people can do when they stand together and let God lead the way.”
Malahide Fire Chief Jeff Spoor told CTV News he is still awaiting information from the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal as to the cause and origin of the fire.
