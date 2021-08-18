Arson charges laid in two London, Ont. fires

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

A 19-year-old London, Ont. man is facing charges in connection with two fires, including one that destroyed a vacant building and forced nearby residents to shelter in place.

The London Police Service Street Crime Unit has charged the male with two counts of arson causing property to damage following two fires this month.

The first was in a vacant building at 10 Centre St. on the evening of Aug. 3.

Heavy smoke billowed from the structure as crews worked to put out the fire, prompting a request to residents to close windows and doors and stay inside.

The fire demolished the building in the Wharncliffe and Base Line roads area, causing an estimated $100,000 in damage. No one was injured.

Then just before 7 a.m. Monday, emergency crews were called to put out a shed fire in the Beattie Street and South Routledge Road area of Lambeth.

Damage from that fire is estimated at $20,000.

The accused made a court appearance on Tuesday in relation to the charges.