

CTV London





Police have charged a 20-year-old London man in connection with an apartment fire that prompted the evacuation of an Oakridge-area high rise.

The suspicious fire broke out in an eighth-floor apartment at 95 Fiddlers Green Road around 2 p.m. on Monday.

There was no one in the unit at the time of the fire and no one was injured.

Police have now charged a man with one count of arson with disregard for human life.

He is expected to appear in a London court Thursday.

The fire caused an estimated $30,000 in damage.