

CTV London





London police have arrested a man following eight break-ins at student apartments.

Police were called to an apartment building after a man reported having electronics stolen. Security footage helped police determine that eight units had been broken into between 5 and 6 a.m. Sunday.

Following an investigation police identified a suspect and located his address and put it under surveillance.

When the man returned home police made the arrest.

Police are reminding residents to lock their doors at night to prevent unwanted people from gaining entry.