Arrest made in London, Ont. serious assault on teen

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

London police have arrested and charged a 19-year-old London man in connection with an assault that left another teen in critical condition.

The incident happened early Saturday morning on John Street in downtown London.

An 18-year-old was transported by paramedics with life-threatening injuries, and police say he remains in hospital in serious condition.

The 19-year-old has been charged with aggravated assault in the incident.

Police say the accused and the victim were not known to each other prior to the alleged assault.

The suspect made a court appearance Sunday and is scheduled to return to court in November.