Arrest made in Fiddlers Green hit-and-run

London police have identified and charged a person in relation to a hit-and-run that injured two pedestrians on Monday.

The crash happened in the area of Fiddlers Green Road and Oxford Street and one person was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. A second person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The north end of Fiddlers Green Road was closed for several hours through the night on Monday while police officers scoured the scene for evidence.

A 47-year-old man has been charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm and two counts of fail to stop after accident.