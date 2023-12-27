Arrest made in early morning armed robbery, carjacking in Sarnia

LONDON
    A 43-year-old male was charged in connection with an armed robbery and carjacking in Sarnia.

    Police said that around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, a man entered the Circle K convenience store on Cathcart Boulevard and demanded money, cigarettes, and lotto tickets at gunpoint.

    Police said she suspect then fled the scene.

    Shortly after, same suspect allegedly approached a female driver who was sitting in her vehicle.

    Police said the suspect pointed the firearm at her, demanding the vehicle and threatened to shoot her if she did not comply.

    The suspect fled the scene in the stolen vehicle. The vehicle was located unoccupied in the area of Colborne Road shortly after.

    Officers in the area found the suspect hiding nearby. Items from the robbery, the firearm used, and a canister of mace were located on the man.

    The firearm in this incident was determined to be a replica style pellet gun.

    The man is facing a slew of charges, including:

    • Using firearm in the commission of offence
    • Pointing a firearm
    • Careless use of a firearm (x2)
    • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose (x2)
    • Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
    • Possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition order
    • Trespass at night
    • Theft of a motor vehicle
    • Robbery with non-restricted firearm (x2)
    • Disguise with intent (x2)
    • Carrying Concealed Weapon (x2)
    • Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000
    • Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000
    • Utter threats cause death
    • Fail to comply with an undertaking (x2)

     The suspect is in custody with a court date scheduled for Jan. 4.

