Arrest made following weapons investigation in Woodstock, Ont.

An arrest has been made following a weapons investigation involving a barricaded man in Woodstock, Ont. on Wednesday.

Few details are known at this time, but Woodstock police confirm to CTV News London on Wednesday afternoon that an arrest has been made, and that police are beginning to clear the scene.

Police say Devonshire Avenue remains closed at this time, but will reopen shortly.

According to a post on social media, the investigation got underway around 10 p.m. on Tuesday and involved a barricaded man.

On Wednesday morning, police advised that the investigation was ongoing in the area of Vansittart Avenue and Devonshire Avenue.

Because of the investigation, the following roads remain closed:

Oxford Road 17 at Vansittart Avenue

Devonshire Avenue at Light Street

Vansittart Avenue at Vincent Street.

There is no word on what the investigation is about and police are still asking the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.