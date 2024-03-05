Armed robbery leads to charges for London youth

A 16-year-old boy is facing charges after a robbery in the city.

It happened Sunday around 10:30 p.m., when police said a teenager went into a business in the area of Wonderland Road north and Beaverbrook Avenue.

According to police, once inside, the youth showed a knife and threatened employees before stealing property and running from the scene.

The youth was found shortly after, police found the knife and recovered the stolen property.

The youth, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with armed robbery and remains in custody ahead of a court appearance.