LONDON
London

    • Armed robbery leads to charges for London youth

    (CTV News file image) (CTV News file image)
    Share

    A 16-year-old boy is facing charges after a robbery in the city.

    It happened Sunday around 10:30 p.m., when police said a teenager went into a business in the area of Wonderland Road north and Beaverbrook Avenue.

    According to police, once inside, the youth showed a knife and threatened employees before stealing property and running from the scene.

    The youth was found shortly after, police found the knife and recovered the stolen property.

    The youth, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with armed robbery and remains in custody ahead of a court appearance.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What to know about Super Tuesday and why it matters

    It's almost Super Tuesday when voters in 16 states and one territory will cast their ballots in the 2024 presidential primaries. Here's why the day matters — and why it looks a little different this year.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News