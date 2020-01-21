WINGHAM, ONT. -- A weekend snowfall that snarled traffic, and made for a lot of shovelling, was exactly what area snowmobilers were waiting for.

Snowmobile trails are starting to open in the area, following a snowfall that surpassed 25 centimetres in parts of Southern and Midwestern Ontario.

Trails are starting to open in the Owen Sound, Markdale and Durham areas.

There’s hope with the continuation of cold weather, trails may start to open into parts of Bruce and Huron counties shortly.

Snowmobile season typically starts in mid-January, and can last until March, with the right conditions.

The last several years have been less than ideal for riders, as warmer than normal winters have kept the trails closed for large portions of the winter.