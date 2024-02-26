Area athletes excited to compete in Special Olympics Canada Winter Games

There was a big send-off Monday afternoon as area athletes boarded a plane at the London International Airport to compete in the 2024 National Special Olympics Winter Games in Calgary.

Derek Spence with Special Olympics Ontario said it’s the first time the games have been held since 2020.

“It’s been a long time coming for these athletes, they’ve been working hard,” said Spence.

Many of the athletes are looking forward to competing and bringing home medals.

“I’m really excited,” said Sara Albers, a speed skater from London. “I’m going to be representing my country as well as my province and everybody is believing in me.”

Figure skater Breanna Williams of Windsor is confident in her abilities, but admitted she has some butterflies.

“A little bit, not too much,” said Williams. “Sometimes my hearts races and my hands shake but a lot of family are cheering me on.”

In all, there are 64 team members leaving from the London area and a total of 346 from Ontario.

The games start on Tuesday and will continue until March 2.