In what seems like is becoming a regular occurrence, another London police officer is facing a criminal charge.

Cst. Sergio Mendez-Vargas, 33, is facing one count of breach of trust.

He has been suspended from duty since March 27, 2017.

Mendez-Vargas has been released from custody and is expected to appear in court on Feb. 21.

This is the ninth London police officer facing criminal charges in the past 10 months.

“With the charges before the courts, I can’t comment on the details of the investigation, but I can say the allegations, if proven, are contrary to what is expected of all of our employees,” said Chief John Pare.