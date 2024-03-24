LONDON
London

    • Another day, another car into a building in London, Ont.

    A London Police officer put caution tape around cones blocking off the sidewalk in front of the Tim Horton’s at 670 Wonderland Rd. N. in London, Ont. on March 24, 2024. (Brent Lale/CTV News London) A London Police officer put caution tape around cones blocking off the sidewalk in front of the Tim Horton’s at 670 Wonderland Rd. N. in London, Ont. on March 24, 2024. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)
    A nonagenarian did not need medical care after her vehicle crashed into the front of a Tim Horton’s in northwest London Sunday afternoon.

    First responders were called to the restaurant at 670 Wonderland Rd. N. just after noon following reports of 97 year old in a small four-door sedan hitting the front of the building.

    London police, fire, and EMS all attended, but the woman declined medical care. She was alert, and out of the vehicle with no injuries.

    Damage could be seen to the bricks, and an officer was putting up caution tape around the front of the building.

    The business remained open to customers.

    First responders were called to 670 Wonderland Rd. N. in London, Ont. after a vehicle struck the front of a building on March 24, 2024. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

