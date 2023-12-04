And the votes are in: Winning ideas revealed for 2023 neighbourhood improvement program

From a new boardwalk in Medway to a water fountain for dogs in Victoria Park, the winning ideas for this year’s Neighbourhood Decision Making program have been unveiled.

According to the City of London, residents in every neighbourhood across the city participated in the 2023 Neighbourhood Decision Making program, casting a total of 12,229 votes. Voting was open from Nov. 13 to 18, and votes were cast online, in person and on the phone.

Marking a 23 per cent increase over last year, the voting determined which projects across the city will receive funding for neighbourhood improvements.

A total of $250,000 in funding is available for the 15 projects, and for the voting process the city was divided into five geographic regions, each of which will receive up to $50,000. Individual projects will receive up to $30,000 to be implemented.

So what are the winning projects?

CENTRAL

Outdoor exercise equipment in Gibbons Park: $30,000

Dog accessible water fountain in Victoria Park: $20,000

NORTHWEST

Boardwalk installation and trail signs in Medway Environmentally Significant Area: $30,000

Tree planting at St. Nicholas Catholic School: $5,000

Picnic tables in Sherwood Forest Park: $13,000

London's free fruit: creating a culture of sharing at St. Aidan's Church: $2,000

NORTHEAST

Outdoor naturalized play space at Northbrae Public School: $30,000

Outdoor naturalized play space at Louise Arbour French Immersion Public School: $20,000

SOUTHWEST

Upgrades for Talbot Village community outdoor ice rink: $2,000

London's free Ffruit: creating a culture of sharing in Grand View Park: $5,000

Outdoor movie equipment in Byron: $15,600

Half basketball court in Jesse Davison Park: $27,400

SOUTHEAST

Benches and picnic tables at East Lions Park: $15,000

Water bottle refill Station in Kiwanis Park: $30,000

Commemorative buddy benches at Princess Anne French Immersion: $5,000

“City staff are excited to work with residents to bring the winning ideas to life over the next year, including new ways to enjoy the outdoors, play and build social connection throughout London.” said Jennifer Martino, manager, neighbourhood development and support. “Thank you to every Londoner who submitted an idea, big or small, and to voters for supporting their neighbours.”

The call for neighbourhood improvements was done earlier in the year when Londoners were invited to submit their ideas from Aug. 21 to Sept. 29.

In all, 326 ideas were submitted by Londoners, and 110 ideas made it onto the ballot after being reviewed by city staff.

All 15 winning ideas will be implemented by the end of 2024.