Amazon announces opening date for Elgin County fulfillment centre

Amazon Canada will open its 2-million square foot facility between London and St. Thomas on Oct. 1.

In advance of the opening, Amazon said it will start hiring in September with a goal of hiring more than 1,000 regular full-time employees.

"We're thrilled to have Amazon join our community. We are very much looking forward to the positive economic and social impact the opening of the Amazon Fulfillment Centre will bring to our area," said Township of Southwold Mayor Grant Jones. “The revitalization of the site offers new opportunities for our local residents and region for years to come.”

According to a release, Amazon said employees will work alongside the latest advanced Amazon Robotics technology to process up to 750,000 items a day.

The facility is located at the site of the former Ford auto plant on Colonel Talbot Road.

Construction at the site began in July 2021.