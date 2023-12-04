LONDON
London

    • Allegedly impaired driver charged after crashing into hydro pole

    A 67-year-old man from St. Thomas is facing multiple charges after he allegedly drove impaired over the weekend and crashed into an Elgin County hydro pole.

    According to Elgin County OPP, at approximately 1:48 a.m. on Dec. 3 officers entered into a collision investigation after a single vehicle collided with a hydro pole on Sunset Road near East Road, in the Municipality of Central Elgin.

    With assistance from the St. Thomas Police Service, officers located the driver and observed signs of intoxication. A roadside approved screening device was administered, which resulted in a failure.

    The driver was taken into custody without incident and transported for additional testing.

    No serious injuries were reported.

    As a result of the investigation, a 67-year-old of St. Thomas was charged with the following offences for his alleged involvement:

    • Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs
    • Operation while impaired - blood concentration (80 plus)
    • Fail to remain

    A 90-day administrative licence suspension and a seven day vehicle impoundment were initiated.

    The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in St. Thomas on Jan. 16, 2024. 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    CBC says it is cutting 600 jobs, some programming as it slashes budget

    The Canadian Broadcasting Corp. and Radio-Canada will eliminate about 600 jobs and not fill an additional 200 vacancies. The cuts at CBC come days after the Liberal government suggested it may cap the amount of money CBC and Radio-Canada could get under a $100 million deal Ottawa recently signed with Google.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News