Allegedly impaired driver charged after crashing into hydro pole

A 67-year-old man from St. Thomas is facing multiple charges after he allegedly drove impaired over the weekend and crashed into an Elgin County hydro pole.

According to Elgin County OPP, at approximately 1:48 a.m. on Dec. 3 officers entered into a collision investigation after a single vehicle collided with a hydro pole on Sunset Road near East Road, in the Municipality of Central Elgin.

With assistance from the St. Thomas Police Service, officers located the driver and observed signs of intoxication. A roadside approved screening device was administered, which resulted in a failure.

The driver was taken into custody without incident and transported for additional testing.

No serious injuries were reported.

As a result of the investigation, a 67-year-old of St. Thomas was charged with the following offences for his alleged involvement:

Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired - blood concentration (80 plus)

Fail to remain

A 90-day administrative licence suspension and a seven day vehicle impoundment were initiated.

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in St. Thomas on Jan. 16, 2024.