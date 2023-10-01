Alleged vandals cause $100K in damage to lakefront cottage

London

    Huron County OPP is investigating after a seasonal cottage was allegedly wrecked by vandals causing more than $100,000 in damage.

    Police were contacted by an individual on Wednesday, Sept. 13 who discovered their friend’s cottage in the Township of Ashfield Colborne Wawanosh had been vandalized.

    The caller told police the cottage owner lives in the United States, and usually has their friend check-in on the property for them periodically.

    Police say sometime between July 22 and Sept. 13, unknown suspects damaged both the inside and outside of the lakefront cottage on Hunter’s Road, causing $100,000 worth of damage to the property.

    All the cottage’s windows were smashed, interior drywall was destroyed, furniture and household items were thrown and damaged. Police say exterior walkway lighting was also damaged.

    Police are unsure at this time if items were stolen, or “if this was simply a senseless act of destruction.”

    Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident, or any other to contact Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 482-1677. To remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a secure web tip at P3tips.com.

