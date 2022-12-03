Alleged drunk driver flees scene of crash: London police

A man from St. Thomas, Ont. is facing several charges after he allegedly crashed his car into a streetlight while intoxicated, London police said.

According to a press release from the London Police Service, at approximately 3:45 a.m. on Friday, a man was driving southbound on Wellington Road near South Street when his vehicle struck a concrete median in the middle of the street.

The man then continued driving and then struck a street light on the west side of Wellington Street.

Police said the man then exited the car and fled the scene on foot. A witness contacted police and provided a description of the adult driver, including the location where he was last seen.

A suspect was later arrested by police in the area of Baseline Road West and Ridout Street.

As a result of the investigation, a 48-year-old man from St. Thomas has been charged with the following offences:

Impaired operation of a conveyance

Impaired exceed blood alcohol concentration

Fail to remain

Police said the total cost of damages is approximately $7,000.

No injuries were reported.

The accused is scheduled to appear in London court on Jan. 17, 2023 in relation to the charges.