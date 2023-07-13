All watches and warnings have been lifted for the London region

The sun peeking out over Lake Huron in Grand Bend following a storm on July 11, 2023. (Source: Stephen Wanamaker) The sun peeking out over Lake Huron in Grand Bend following a storm on July 11, 2023. (Source: Stephen Wanamaker)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver