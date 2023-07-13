All watches and warnings have been lifted for the London region
All watches and warnings for the London region, including Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce, have been lifted.
There's still a chance of showers for the next several days with humidity still playing a role.
Normal highs for this time of year are around 27 C and lows around 15 C.
Here's a look at the rest of the forecast
Thursday: Cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early this morning. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm early this morning. High 24. Humidex 29
Thursday Night: A few clouds. Low 13.
Friday: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. High 28. Humidex 33. UV index 8 or very high.
Saturday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 27.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 27.
Monday: Showers. High 24.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 23.
A heat wave named Cerberus has southern Europe in its jaws, and it's only going to get worse
Tourists in central Athens huddled under mist machines, and zoo animals in Madrid were fed fruit popsicles and chunks of frozen food, as southern Europeans braced for a heat wave Thursday, with a warning of severe conditions coming from the European Union's space agency.
Mother with terminal cancer suing Starbucks Canada, alleging wrongful termination over COVID-19 policy
An Alberta woman battling a terminal form of blood cancer is suing Starbucks Canada, alleging wrongful termination.
Average asking price for Canadian rental unit hits record high in June: Rentals.ca
A new report says the average asking price for a rental unit in Canada reached a record $2,042 last month amid continued interest rate hikes, population expansion and low unemployment.
Cancer-causing chemicals found across entire Ontario city
An air-monitoring experiment found cancer-causing chemicals are polluting an entire Ontario city.
How to use your air conditioner to save money and energy
Tips and resources for how to be energy-efficient and cost-effective when using your air conditioner during hot summer months.
'Heartless': Federal Crown-Indigenous relations minister criticizes Manitoba’s landfill search decision
Canada’s Crown-Indigenous relations minister has criticized the Manitoba government for its decision to not search a landfill for the bodies of two murdered Indigenous women.
IOC declines to give Russia and Belarus formal invitations to Paris Olympics 1 year out
Russia and Belarus will not get a formal invitation to the 2024 Paris Olympics when more than 200 national teams receive their traditional invites later this month, the IOC said Thursday.
Tornado touches down near Chicago's O'Hare airport, disrupting hundreds of flights
A tornado touched down near Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, prompting passengers to take shelter and disrupting hundreds of flights. There were no immediate reports of injuries.
Prime energy, 5 other drinks recalled in Canada over caffeine content
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for six caffeinated drinks including one backed by American social media personality and professional wrestler Logan Paul.
Cambridge man charged with murder in York Region
A 19-year-old from Cambridge has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of an 18-year-old in York Region.
Rare Second World War Nazi code machine on display in Waterloo
A new exhibit at the City of Waterloo Museum is inviting visitors to step back in time and crack the code.
Waterloo regional police face early pushback on proposed 2024 budget ask
The Waterloo Regional Police Services Board is looking to hire an additional 18 new officers in 2024, seeking approval for the increase through the upcoming budget.
Worker falls off of Ambassador Bridge
Harbour Master Peter Barry has confirmed to CTV News that a worker fell from the Ambassador Bridge into the Detroit River on Wednesday. According to the Detroit Fire Department, the man survived the fall and is in hospital.
Job fair in Windsor planned for Canadian Army Reserve
Anyone in the Windsor area who is interested learning more about the Canadian Army Reserve can check out a job fair near the end of July.
Charges laid after indecent act in Tilbury
Just before 10 a.m., police were called to Queen’s Line south in Tilbury where as they arrived, saw a man buttoning up his pants.
Heavy rain and thunderstorms possible: Enviroment Canada
The national weather agency is projecting 30 to 50 mm of rainfall in some areas, while others could see up to 75 mm.
Ontario police arrest suspected impaired driver with baby raccoon on board
Police made an arrest with a wild twist after receiving a report about a suspected impaired driver with a baby raccoon on board in Muskoka.
Former Sudbury, Ont., teacher pressured student to lie about sexual relationship
A sexual relationship with a teacher had a devastating impact on a former Sudbury student, a disciplinary hearing was told recently.
Unlicenced driver speeding with unbuckled child in northern Ont., police say
Ontario Provincial Police officers recently stopped an unlicenced driver travelling at high speed with a child not wearing a seatbelt in northern Ont.
Police searching for missing swimmer at Britannia Beach
The search will resume Thursday morning for a swimmer who went missing in the Ottawa River at Britannia Beach.
TORNADO WATCH
TORNADO WATCH | Environment Canada warns 'conditions are favourable' for possible tornadoes in Ottawa and eastern Ontario
Environment Canada says "conditions are favourable" for the development of severe thunderstorms today, "which may produce tornadoes."
What you need to know about the Hwy. 417 closure this weekend
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Highway 417 closure at Bronson Avenue this weekend.
Heavy rain in the forecast for much of southern Ontario today
Parts of the province could see as much as 75 millimetres of rainfall today, Environment Canada says.
Should you rent or buy in the Greater Toronto Area?
The Bank of Canada’s most recent interest rate hike may have some homeowners in Toronto recalculating their finances while renters wonder what this means for their future monthly payments.
WEATHER
WEATHER | Tornado watch issued for Montreal area
Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch for the Greater Montreal Area. The alert was issued just before 10 a.m. on Thursday and warns people that the weather conditions are 'favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms with the potential to produce tornadoes.'
Two workers injured after hit-and-run at Montreal road site
A hit-and-run at a roadwork site in Montreal's Pointe-Aux-Trembles borough injured two flagmen Wednesday night, putting one of them in critical condition.
3-month sentence for Montreal neo-Nazi could trivialize promotion of hate, says judge
A jail sentence of just three months for a man convicted of promoting hatred against Jews could trivialize the crime, a Quebec court judge said Wednesday as he questioned the Crown's sentencing recommendation.
Allegations of historical sexual assaults at N.S. youth detention centre under investigation: RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating allegations of sexual assault at the province’s youth detention facility. Investigators have interviewed more than 70 possible victims.
Child struck by vehicle while using a Halifax crosswalk: police
Police have closed parts of Gottingen Street after they say a child was struck by a van while using a crosswalk.
Three charged with second-degree murder in N.B., victim identified
Three people have been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a fatal stabbing that took place in Moncton early Tuesday morning.
'It's really sad': People are being warned about online rental scam
A Winnipeg woman is sharing her story about a rental scam in hopes others won't have to deal with what she has gone through recently.
Court hearing on injunction to end Winnipeg landfill blockade adjourned to Thursday
A hearing on a court injunction to remove a blockade on the main road leading to a Winnipeg landfill has been adjourned for another day.
Wildfire smoke causes poor air quality in Calgary
An air quality advisory was issued Thursday for Calgary and many other Alberta communities because of wildfires.
Alberta energy minister told to design incentives for industry to clean up oil wells
Direction from Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to her new energy minister suggests the United Conservative government hasn't given up on a controversial program that would see taxpayers backstop the cleanup of old oil and gas wells that companies are already legally required to do.
'Sudden, violent attack': Police share circumstances surrounding homicide at Belvedere LRT Station
A man who was killed in Edmonton on Sunday night was a husband and father of seven, the Edmonton Police Service says.
Jenny Craig bankruptcy leaves former Alta. employee out thousands: 'I feel traumatized'
A former Jenny Craig employee in Edmonton expects to lose tens of thousands of dollars due to the company filing for bankruptcy.
TransLink now offers free Wi-Fi on all RapidBus lines
Express buses in Metro Vancouver now come equipped with free Wi-Fi, according to the regional transit provider.
Phone data linking Ali to alleged scene of B.C. teen's killing scrutinized at murder trial
Lawyers for Ibrahim Ali, who's accused of murdering a 13-year-old girl in a Burnaby, B.C., park in 2017, have been trying to cast doubt on the reliability of cellphone data suggesting his phone was in the vicinity at the time.
BREAKING
BREAKING | Out-of-control wildfire burning on North Shore
A wildfire on Mount Seymour has created a plume of smoke visible over the North Shore.