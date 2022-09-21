All severe thunderstorm watches lifted for London region

A severe thunderstorm watch has been lifted for all of the London, Ont. region as of late Wednesday afternoon.

Earier in the day, severe weather warnings had been issued for Windsor-Essex to London-Middlesex, Grey-Bruce, Elgin, Oxford, Huron-Perth and Sarnia-Lambton. Potential hazards included hail and wind gussts.

As of late Wednesday afternoon, the last remaining severe thunderstorm watch for the region was lifted for Grey-Bruce.

Early in the afternoon, London saw heavy downpours, and frequent thunder and lightning as the storm made its way through the region.