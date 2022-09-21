All severe thunderstorm watches lifted for London region

Current weather watches in effect for southwestern Ontario as of late afternoon on Sept. 21, 2022. (Source: Environment Canada) Current weather watches in effect for southwestern Ontario as of late afternoon on Sept. 21, 2022. (Source: Environment Canada)

Trump sued by New York attorney general for fraud

Donald Trump was sued for fraud on Wednesday by New York state's attorney general, who for more than three years has been conducting a civil investigation into the former U.S. president's business practices, court records showed.

