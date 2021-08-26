Airshow London Pre-Show

London, Ont. -

Airshow London Sky Drive kicked off Friday with a livestreamed pre-show hosted by CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison and Virgin Radio London host Kelly Peter.

They chatted with pilots and got a chance to look at some of the amazing aircraft being featured.

In case you missed it, you can watch the full show above or by clicking here.

Sky Drive runs from August 27-29. The 2021 show will feature the only Canadian appearance of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels.

Also appearing are the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18 Hornet Demonstration Team and the U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team, among many others.

For more details and tickets visit airshowlondon.com.