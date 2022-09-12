Airline and flight school coming to Goderich, Ont.

A new airline is setting up headquarters in Goderich.

Royal Canadian Airlines is setting up its headquarters at Goderich Municipal Airport, along with a flight school, air taxi and airline maintenance facility.

Flights centred on Asia and the Middle East will fly out of Toronto Pearson and Hamilton International Airport, says Royal Canadian Airlines founder, Waseem Javed.

But, the business will be headquartered out of Goderich’s airport — specifically the former Sky Harbour building.

Javed says smaller flights for the fledgling airline could eventually take off from Goderich.