Air quality to remain a concern throughout summer if forest fire activity continues: Environment Canada

Due to what’s being described as an unprecedented wildfire season across the nation, Environment Canada provided an online briefing on Wednesday.

Northern Quebec all the way to southern Ontario is currently choking under a special air quality statement due to forest fires that are burning across the province and in Quebec.

During the briefing, meteorologists discussed the direct link between the current forecast and the wildfire smoke, and how it’s impacting our region due to airflow.

Environment Canada said air quality will remain a concern throughout the summer as long as forest fire activity continues.

“Given the nature of climate change and the increased tendency of warmer than normal temperatures continuing over the coming decades, and the drying nature of climate change, it is something that is going to be more probable,” meteorologists said during the briefing.

Environment Canada cautioned however that whether or not each subsequent wildfire season will be worst than the last is not something that can be predicted.