Air quality statement in effect, chance of showers and localized smoke in the region

A special air quality statement has been issued for most of southern Ontario including London, Middlesex, Huron-Perth and Sarnia-Lambton.

According to the statement from Environment Canada, high levels of air pollution will develop due to smoke from forest fires.

Smoke plumes from forest fires over northeastern Ontario and Quebec will move into the area Tuesday afternoon or tonight, resulting in deteriorated air quality.

Conditions are expected to improve for some areas on Thursday.

According to CTV News London meteorologist Julie Atchison, a low pressure area stacked in the atmosphere has stalled out over the region, also leaving the chance for showers on Tuesday.

"A cloudy start to the day... expecting a wind shift [Tuesday] out of the north and that could usher in some localized smoke... If the sky cover starts to break up and we see some sunshine, we could see some smoke mixing down through those lower levels," said Atchison.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Local smoke late this afternoon. High 23. Humidex 29. UV index 6 or high.

Tuesday Night: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers early this evening then partly cloudy. Local smoke becoming widespread smoke overnight. Low 14.

Wednesday: Widespread smoke. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h late in the morning. High 24. Humidex 26. UV index 9 or very high.

Thursday: Sunny. High 29.

Friday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 24.

Saturday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 26.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 27.