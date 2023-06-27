Air quality statement in effect, chance of showers and localized smoke in the region

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Olivia Chow elected mayor of Toronto

Olivia Chow has been elected mayor of Toronto ending almost 13 years of right-leaning rule at Toronto City Hall and becoming the first woman and the first visible minority person to lead the city since amalgamation.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver