BLYTH, ONT. -- A section of Highway 4 between Blyth and Londesborough is closed following a two vehicle crash Thursday morning.

Police couldn’t confirm how many people were injured in the crash, but say all of the injuries are serious, but non-life threatening.

Emergency officials were called to the scene of the crash, just north of Londesborough, around 9:30 a.m.

It appears the crash involved a large transport truck, and an SUV. The SUV could be seen on its side, with the roof cut open, sitting on the side of Highway 4.

An air ambulance was called to the scene, but it’s unclear if anyone was actually airlifted from the scene.

As of 2 p.m., the roadway remains closed as OPP investigators piece together what caused the crash.