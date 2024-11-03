LONDON
London

    • Active investigation in Brockton: OPP

    An Ontario Provincial Police crest is pictured on an officer's uniform. (Supplied) An Ontario Provincial Police crest is pictured on an officer's uniform. (Supplied)
    South Bruce OPP are on scene of an active investigation in the Municipality of Brockton.

    There is no threat to public safety.

    Police will give further updates as information becomes available.

