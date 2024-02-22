LONDON
London

    • Actions of man who killed 4 members of Muslim family in London, Ont. constitute terrorism, judge rules

    During a sentencing hearing on Thursday morning, a judge ruled Nathaniel Veltman's actions on June 6, 2021 constitute terrorism. 

    Veltman, 23, was found guilty in November of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder for hitting the Afzaal family with his truck while they were out for a walk on June 6, 2021.

    Justice Renee Pomerance ruled Thursday that Veltman’s actions “constitutes terrorist activity.”

    It remains unclear the length of Veltman's sentence. 

    Addressing the court, Pomerance said she is not using Veltman’s name during sentencing because she does not want to give others like him a platform, and is only referring to him as the offender.

    She added that it was a planned and deliberate attack meant to intimidate a segment of the public.

    Sentencing got underway at 10 a.m. at London’s courthouse where Veltman was seen seated in the prisoner’s box wearing a black suit.

    The main courtroom was full, with an overflow courtroom needing to be utilized. 

    This is a breaking news story. More to come.

    -- With files from CTV News London’s Nick Paparella 

