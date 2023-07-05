Act of vandalism briefly closes Huron County hospital

A statement from the Wingham and District Hospital has revealed the emergency department had to close early Wednesday evening due to “an act of vandalism”.

The emergency department was closed for several hours “in order to allow time to support the staff, cleanup the department and undertake temporary repairs.”

However, staff have cleaned up and temporarily repaired the facilities.

A statement from the hospital wrote, “We can safely care for patients”, and the emergency department reopened at 10 p.m.

Hospital officials have told CTV News that a patient threw a chair through windows and doors at the hospital, which prompted the closure. Several OPP officers arrived on scene around 6:30 p.m., but the scene has since been cleared.

CTV News has reached out to Huron OPP to confirm these events, but had not received a response by the time of this article’s publication.