Accused in attack on London, Ont. Muslim family remanded in custody
Nathaniel Veltman, who is accused in the deaths of four members of a Muslim family, made a brief court appearance Wednesday.
Wearing an orange, jail-issued jumpsuit and mask, Veltman appeared calm when identifying himself and telling the court his lawyer was Christopher Hicks.
Appearing via video from the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre, he is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in the attack with police say constituted a terror attack.
The charges are in connection with the deaths of four members of a London Muslim family in June.
Talat Afzaal, 74; her son Salman Afzaal, 46; his wife Madiha Salman, 44; and their 15-year-old daughter Yumnah were killed. Nine-year-old Fayez was seriously injured.
The family was out for a walk along Hyde Park Road at South Carriage Road when they were struck by a pickup truck.
Veltman's legal team asked that the case be put over for two more weeks as they were requesting additional disclosure.
Veltman was remanded in custody until his next appearance on Oct. 20.
