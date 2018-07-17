

The city issued more than 200 tickets during an accessible parking enforcement blitz earlier this month.

City staff visited more than 500 private and public parking lots across the city from July 9-15.

There were 35 permits seized for being expired, fraudulent or used by someone other than the permit holder with 236 tickets issued for accessible parking violations, the city says.

Each ticket carries a fine of $375.

Designated accessible parking spaces are designed for individuals with accessibility issues and may feature more space between vehicles and are often located near an entrance, the city says.

The enforcement blitz was aimed at ensuring that accessible parking spaces and by-law exemptions are being used by persons who are properly complying with the regulations of a valid accessible parking permit.

“A lot of the feedback we heard from Londoners during the enforcement blitz was positive,” said Annette Drost, manager of the city’s law enforcement parking services.

“Motorists we spoke with appreciated that our staff were out checking identification and expiry dates so that the accessible parking spaces were available for those who need them.”

Misuses of accessible parking spaces observed during the enforcement blitz included:

•Vehicles parked in designated signed accessible parking spaces with no accessible parking permit displayed

•Accessible parking permits being used by someone other than the permit holder

•Fraudulent permits displayed including photocopies and altered permits

•Expired permits displayed and/or the expiry date is obscured