ABCA issues flood warning, up to 75 mm of rain possible in London region by Thursday
The rain continues to come down in southwestern Ontario and is expected to last until Thursday.
Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings for much of southwestern Ontario including London-Middlesex.
Other areas under a warning include, Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent. Sarnia-Lambton, Elgin, Huron-Perth, Grey-Bruce, Oxford-Brant, Norfolk, and Waterloo Wellington.
According to the weather agency, rainfall amounts of 50 to 75 mm are expected by early Thursday morning with locally higher amounts up to 100 mm.
The Ausable Bayfield Conservation Authority (ABCA) has now issued a flood warning for its coverage area.
A statement from the authority says rivers and streams are close to, and exceeding, bankfull conditions already, resulting in flooding of traditional low-lying flood plain areas. With additional rainfall to come, flood models are predicting more widespread flooding, which is likely to result in numerous road closures, washouts, and other localized flooding issues.
The Saugeen Valley Conservation Authority says flooding in low lying areas along Lake Huron's shoreline is possible. A gale warning is also in effect for the southern Lake Huron shoreline.
The public is reminded to stay away from rivers and streams during this time.
A cold front and low pressure system from the American Mid-west is responsible for the dumping of rain.
Flash flooding is possible in low lying areas along with water pooling on roads.
CTV News London will be monitoring this system and will provide updates on alerts as they become available.
Community members are being credited with helping evacuate an elderly couple from a house fire in Nanaimo on Wednesday afternoon.