LONDON, ON -- The London Police Service is looking for a stolen...fire truck?

If you happen to see a fire truck today, you may want to take a second look.

London police are looking for assistance in locating a stolen fire truck hauling a bright orange trailer with the name Ring-O-Matic written on the side.

The truck, which is no longer in commission, went missing on Wednesday evening from their fenced in compound on Wharncliffe Road South.

If you see either the truck or trailer, you are asked to contact London police or Crime Stoppers.