LONDON, ONT. -- Norfolk County council declared Friday the 13th a non-event due to COVID-19 earlier this summer, but it wont stop some people from coming out for the Port Dover tradition.

The unsanctioned event normally draws thousands of motorcyclists to Port Dover, but in light of public health restrictions, it may look different than previous events.

There will be no entertainment, vendors or scheduled events, those who do attend are encouraged to follow public health guidelines such as physically distancing, hand washing, and wearing a mask when physical distancing cannot be maintained.

Ed Sanchuk of the Norfolk OPP is also encouraging everyone to drive with extra caution today.

“To all of the motoring public, please make be aware that there are motorcyclists on our roadway and make sure everyone gets home safe to their families." Sanchuk said in a tweet

"You will see an increased police presence in Port Dover so that police will respond to any calls for service that may arise or any traffic issues that come to our attention. If you are coming to Port Dover, please make sure that you act in a safe mature and responsible manner”