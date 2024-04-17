A rainy, windy day in store for the London region
It won't be as warm as it has been the past couple of days but temperatures are still be close to the seasonal mark in the London region.
According to CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison, a low pressure system is moving in to the region as a warm front arrives.
"Winds will be gusting up to 50 km/h on Wednesday, Expecting the wind gusts to linger as we head into the afternoon on Wednesday, before sunshine breaks out again on Thursday with a mix of sun and cloud and some night-time rain," said Atchison.
Thunderstorms are also possible Wednesday evening with 5-10mm of rain falling early on, with another 5-10mm as the system moves through.
Here's a look at the rest of the forecast
Wednesday:Periods of rain. Risk of a thunderstorm. Local amount 5 to 10 mm. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 14 C.
Wednesday Night: Showers ending near midnight then cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers or drizzle. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Fog patches developing late this evening. Low 12 C.
Thursday: Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers early in the morning. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. High 18.
Friday: Showers. High 15 C.
Saturday: Sunny. High 10 C.
Sunday: Sunny. High 11 C.
Monday: Sunny. High 14 C.
