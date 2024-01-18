A new monument to the fallen takes shape in London
London City Council will be asked to approve the creation of a new memorial for Canada’s fallen next week.
The Byron Legion Monument will be built in the heart of Springbank Park.
Former London Mayor Ed Holder is among those backing the project.
“What better place than Springbank Park?” he told CTV News London during an interview at the proposed site.
The monument will be placed in a roundabout next to a prominent walking trail
Joining Holder Thursday was Reverend Frank Mantz. Since 2007, he’s been trying to create a new location for Byron’s annual Remembrance Day service.
At present, it takes place in front of the Bryon Royal Canadian Legion Branch on Commissioners Road.
Mantz says moving to a new location in Springbank Park will offer improved safety and new ways to remember.
“That is our hope, that people get more into Remembrance Day. The more they put into the day, the more they’re going to get out of it.”
The completed monument will feature military members and peacekeepers in a circular design.
An artist rendering of the proposed monument for Springbank Park.
“So that when you walk around and see all these figures, it will actually look like they’re moving,” Mantz explained.
Holder said placards with QR codes will be set up around the monument to enhance visitor understanding.
“And to learn a story about the wars and the peacekeeping roles. We think that is important.”
Holder, who lost an uncle to combat in World War II, said the project is personal for him.
Construction costs for the monument are anticipated to reach $400,000 with $150,000 already raised, the rest coming from the community.
Fundraising efforts include online donations and potentially, boxes inside local businesses.
“So that people can drop a loonie or toonie in and help us remember,” explained Holder.
And remembering is what it is all about for Mantz.
“We need the whole community to be part of this and to feel part of this. Feel part of what the veterans have done and give thanks for their service.”
The monument is to be complete for Remembrance Day services in 2025.
