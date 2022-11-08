A mild Remembrance Day, followed by weekend flurries

A beautiful fall landscape is seen in the Little Lakes area, just north of Goderich, Ont. in this viewer submitted image. (Source: Laurie Moore) A beautiful fall landscape is seen in the Little Lakes area, just north of Goderich, Ont. in this viewer submitted image. (Source: Laurie Moore)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

World Cup ambassador from Qatar denounces homosexuality

An ambassador for the World Cup in Qatar has described homosexuality as a 'damage in the mind' in an interview with German public broadcaster ZDF only two weeks before the opening of the soccer tournament in the Gulf state, highlighting concerns about the conservative country's treatment of gays and lesbians.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver