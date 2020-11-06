Advertisement
A loaded sawed-off rifle seized by London police after a stolen vehicle is recovered
A London Police car is seen in this file photo.
LONDON, ONT. -- London police say four people are facing a number of drugs and weapons related charges after a stolen vehicle was recovered.
Police say they ran the licence plate of a car that was stopped at the intersection of Colborne Street and Queens Avenue, just after midnight Thursday.
That's when they learned the car was reported stolen out of Sarnia on Oct. 28.
Police say additional officers attended the area and assisted in stopping the vehicle in the area of Picadilly and Oxford streets. Four people inside the stolen vehicle were arrested.
The following items were located and seized:
- loaded .22 calibre sawed-off rifle
- 13 rounds of ammunition
- suspected crystal methamphetamine
- 10 stolen licence plates
As a result of the investigation, three men and a woman from London are facing joint charges including:
- possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
- seven counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
- careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
- possess firearm other than restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence
- occupy motor vehicle with firearm
The accused are scheduled to appear in London court on future dates in relation to the charges.