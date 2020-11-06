LONDON, ONT. -- London police say four people are facing a number of drugs and weapons related charges after a stolen vehicle was recovered.

Police say they ran the licence plate of a car that was stopped at the intersection of Colborne Street and Queens Avenue, just after midnight Thursday.

That's when they learned the car was reported stolen out of Sarnia on Oct. 28.

Police say additional officers attended the area and assisted in stopping the vehicle in the area of Picadilly and Oxford streets. Four people inside the stolen vehicle were arrested.

The following items were located and seized:

loaded .22 calibre sawed-off rifle

13 rounds of ammunition

suspected crystal methamphetamine

10 stolen licence plates

As a result of the investigation, three men and a woman from London are facing joint charges including:

possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

seven counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

possess firearm other than restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence

occupy motor vehicle with firearm

The accused are scheduled to appear in London court on future dates in relation to the charges.